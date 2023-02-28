Trinamool Congress Twitter Account Hacked; Name, Display Picture Changed

Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party's official Twitter account appeared to be hacked on Tuesday morning.

TMC's twitter account appears to be hacked

The matter came to the fore after the party's name and logo were changed. The handle has been renamed to ‘Yuga labs' and the logo was replaced with the symbol 'Y' in bold black font. Meanwhile, the bio of the account remained the same which said- 'The official Twitter handle for the All India Trinamool Congress | Email: aitmc@aitmc.org'.

On the page, various posts were shared by Yuga Labs, which consisted the videos of works done by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee under #DidirSurakshaKawach.

The last and recent tweet was made 11 hours ago where a video was shared emphasising on the Bengal government's initiative-- 'Didir Doot' The tweet stated, '#DidirSurakshaKawach is a mammoth effort at securing basic sustenance for every resident in Bengal, irrespective of age, gender, caste or religion. To achieve state-wide inclusive growth & expand welfare cover, Didir Doots are generating awareness across households'.

#DidirSurakshaKawach is a mammoth effort at securing basic sustenance for every resident in Bengal, irrespective of age, gender, caste or religion.



To achieve state-wide inclusive growth & expand welfare cover, Didir Doots are generating awareness across households. pic.twitter.com/aOpzq8yX1S — Yuga Labs (@AITCofficial) February 27, 2023

However, there has been no response from Mamata Banerjee or any party members in connection with the matter.