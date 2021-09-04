All Indian Districts Vulnerable To Climate Change, 100 Among Them At Highest Risk: Study

A recent study has suggested that 100 Indian districts, largely in the country's east, are most vulnerable to climate change. The research was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in collaboration with IIT, Mandi, and IIT, Guwahati, and was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Indian districts vulnerable to climate change

"All 612 districts in India studied are vulnerable to climate change, but there are 100 districts mostly on eastern parts of the country which are most vulnerable as per a vulnerability assessment study carried out by IISc, Bangalore along with IIT Mandi and IIT Guwahati and supported by the Department of Science and Technology," a statement by the DST said.

Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, all in eastern India, are determined to be more vulnerable. Akhilesh Gupta, senior adviser and head of the Policy Coordination and Programme Management (PCPM) Division of the Department of Science and Technology, and a climate change expert supported the report.

Climate change impact in India

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), global temperatures have already risen to 1.1 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, and are expected to rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades. Global warming is predicted to have a greater influence on India in the future, with an increase in the frequency, severity, and duration of heatwaves. The monsoon may grow more irregular, according to Gupta, leading to frequent droughts and floods. More sea-level rise is also a possibility in the Indian Ocean. He went on to say that the sea level had already risen in the last two decades.

"Next two decades are going to be very crucial. IPCC's working group report gives stark warnings for global climate impacts. The two-degree rise in global temperatures may come earlier than expected. It may have a huge impact on India, especially on agriculture, health and water security. India is confronted with a challenge of addressing such impacts," he added.

Maj Gen M K Bindal, Executive Director, NIDM, MHA, warned that the danger mark has been reached, that immediate access to information is required to preserve lives and livelihoods and that the application of science, technology, and innovation (STI) is critical in combating climate change challenges.

(With inputs from PTI, Image: Pixabay)