'All Indians Hindus, Partners Will Agree': Uddhav Faction Neta Ahead Of I.N.D.I.A Meet

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena has decorated the Mumbai airport with saffron flags and portraits of Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the third opposition meeting under the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Santosh Kadam, secretary of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (UBT), a frontal organisation of Shiv Sena, emphasised the significance of the flags, stating, "We have put up the saffron flags at the Mumbai airport. This is our identity." He further asserted, "Hindutva is our identity and all the people living in India are Hindus. The rest of the coalition partners will also agree to this."

Interestingly, ahead of the I.N.D.I.A alliance’s third meeting in Mumbai, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had said, “We (Opposition parties) have come together to fight against communal forces. We unite to fight those forces who are a threat to the constitution and democracy.”

As the anticipation for the third opposition meeting under the I.N.D.I.A bloc grows, welcoming posters have emerged along the route leading to the meeting venue. These posters extend greetings to prominent leaders such as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, Secretary-General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Omar Abdullah, leader of the National Conference. The posters carry the message: “Judega Bharat, Jetega Bharat."

Sources indicate no single convenor will be appointed for this leg of the Opposition’s meet. Instead, a coordination committee comprising 11 members might be established to manage the proceedings, reflecting a collaborative approach among the participating parties.

The main focus of the meeting will centre around critical agenda items such as strategising for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and determining the seat-sharing formula among the coalition partners. A significant point of discussion involves the leadership structure within the alliance.

Seat-sharing arrangements are expected to be a key point of deliberation during the Mumbai meeting. Shiv Sena and other regional parties are advocating for a regional-group-based formula for distributing electoral constituencies. To foster camaraderie among the participating delegates, Uddhav Thackeray, the President of Shiv Sena (UBT), will be hosting a dinner.

The upcoming I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting holds special significance as it takes place in a state where none of the alliance partners currently hold power. Maharashtra, governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes Shiv Sena, BJP, and the opposing NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar, sets the backdrop for this significant political event.

The meeting is also set to unveil the official logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A).

