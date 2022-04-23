All legal proceedings initiated into Lakhimpur Kheri school incident: Officials

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) The district administration on Saturday said all legal proceedings have been initiated into the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya incident at Behjam here wherein around 24 students were allegedly locked on the roof of the school by two teachers to get their transfer orders cancelled.

"All legal proceedings as per rules have been initiated into the incident. Stern action will be taken against those found guilty. Interest of the girl students is supreme and they will be protected at all costs,” Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh told reporters.

Lakhimpur Kheri's Basic Education Officer Laxmikant Pandey had on Friday ordered an inquiry into the incident by a four-member panel. He had also instructed the probe team to submit their report within three days.

Two teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) -- Goldi Katiyar and Manorama Mishra -- were transferred to Ramiabehar and Palia blocks by Pandey.

In a bid to exert pressure on the authorities, the teachers locked the students on the roof of the school Thursday night.

"The teachers resorted to such tactics to put pressure on the district authorities to cancel the order of their transfer to other Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya on disciplinary grounds," Pandey had said.

