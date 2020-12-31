All Off-shoots Of Terror Outfits The Product Of Pakistan: Jammu & Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday said that for the Union Territory it hardly matters which offshoot of terror outfit is working to disrupt the peace process as all of these are 'Pakistan's children'. “When the terrorist affiliated to The Resistance Front were killed and identified, they turn out to be from Al Badar, Lashkar or any other outfit”, he said.

'Remaining terrorists will soon be wiped out'

This comes in a reply to a question asked on the frequent off-shoots being floated by the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, Al Badar and various other Pakistan-backed terror groups.

Sharing details on the success of Jammu and Kashmir Police in counter-insurgency operations across the newly carved Union Territory, the DGP said that in the year 2020, security forces managed to gun down 225 terrorists of which 207 were in Kashmir Valley and 18 were in the Jammu region.

More than 100 successful counter-terror operations were carried out in Jammu and Kashmir and 635 over ground workers who act as oxygen network for terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested. 16 jawans of Jammu and Kashmir Police and 44 of other security forces attained martyrdom during counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Though DGP also accepted that terror recruitment has been on the rise as compared to 2019 but in decline compared to the figures of 2018. “The shelf-life of those joining terrorism has now been reduced to three days from three months; 46 newly recruited terrorists have been arrested and 76 killed in various operations,” he added.

DGP also added that terror infiltration is at its lowest level as compared to the previous 3 to 4 years but drones are being used by Pakistan to push in weapons, arms and ammunition, drugs as well as cash to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that there has been no casualty in law and order management across Jammu and Kashmir, people have shown trust in the police as a result of which 12 terrorists have surrendered during the live operations. “46 top commanders of terror outfit have been gunned down in this year and most of the terror outfits in Kashmir are without their chief and those left, will soon be wiped out,” DGP Singh said.

DGP Dilbag Singh further said that Jammu has been the favourite target of Pakistan for its communal harmony and Pakistan is making every desperate attempt to disrupt this but the forces are keeping a strict watch on the activities.

Hitting out at Pakistan over the false propaganda being spread through social media and various other means to discredit security forces, DGP said that Pakistan is trying to create a narrative that encounters and surrenders in Kashmir Valley are not genuine but we are keeping a strict vigil on their activities and won’t allow this propaganda.

Sharing details on the number of terrorists active in the launchpads across Jammu and Kashmir region DGP said that around 200 to 250 terrorists are active in Jammu region and the number is the same for the Kashmir region. In totality, the number of terrorists active in launchpads along the international border and Line of Control has risen to 500 from the 400 mark around ten months ago.

