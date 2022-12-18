All Out Politics Over Veer Savarkar; Face-off Erupts Over Portrait In Karnataka Assembly

A political storm is likely in the Karnataka Assembly after a picture of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was put up in the Assembly's hall. Reacting to the development, Congress said that government should have taken everybody into confidence and demanded a discussion on corruption and state's development.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has decided to officially unveil the picture on Monday, December 18 at 10.30 am, sources said.

Presently, the photo has been covered with a white cloth. VD Savarkar's picture is on the left side of the Speaker's seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Malavika Avinash said that Savarkar is an icon and freedom fighter that the nation must remember. She also claimed that Congress is scared by the recent development.

"Their lie has been caught and they are scared. Right from Pandit Nehru, Savarkar has been ignored. He has also been ignored and maligned by the Congress party. He is an icon and freedom fighter that nation must remember. Savarkar is a social reformer. Congress is scared but it will not stop the government from doing what it has planned," Malavika told Republic Media Network.

Meanwhile, Congress said that "it has no problem" with Savarkar's picture but demanded discussion on corruption and the development of the state.

"We don't have any problem. They can put up the photo. Unfortunately, BJP today does not have anything to talk about development. Put up any photo that you want to but come up with quick results. What happened to the PFI scam? What happened to the voter id scam? We want answers to that," Congress leader Dr Shankar Guha said.

He added, "They should ideally take everybody into confidence and they take decisions. Now, if they want to go ahead, let them put it up. But we want discussion on these issues. We want a discussion on corruption and the development of the state."