All Party Meeting Underway In Parliament Ahead Of Winter Session; Rajnath Singh Present

An All-party meeting is currently underway in the Parliament library building a day ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, DMK MP TR Baalu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), Derek O'Brien (TMC), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) are among the several leaders who are present in the meeting.

The Winter session will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29 with a total of 17 working days. The session was delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule. The Union government's agenda for the winter session of Parliament includes 16 new bills. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has released a Code of Conduct for its members, a day before the Winter Session of the Parliament that is scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

This will be the first session when Vive President Jagdeep Dhankhar will chair as Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The monsoon session of Parliament was held between July 18 to August 8.

