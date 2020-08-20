'All Preliminaries Completed, Final Report To Be Submitted,' VHP On Ram Temple's Progress

As construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya commences, VHP's working President Alok Kumar spoke to Republic TV sharing the progress of the construction revealing that all preliminaries had been completed and a final report would soon be submitted to the authorities for the approval. "Whatever the preliminaries of the construction were like the leveling of ground, soil testing, its pillars all of that has been done. This is what is being done. We have prepared a plan of the temple and shall submit it to the authority for their final approval," said VHP President Alok Kumar.

'Temple will stand firm for 1000 years'

"This whole temple will be built from stones, not even an ounce of iron will be used. The whole plan is made to ensure that this temple stands firm of 1000 years. The stone has an age of 1000 years and the copper plates will also have a long age. The temple will have a life of 10 centuries," said Alok Kumar.

Ram Mandir construction commences

In a big development, the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has informed that the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has begun and that it will be completed in the next 36-40 months. Sri Janmbhoomi Kshetra informed that the construction of the temple was underway with engineers from CBRI Roorkee, IIT Madras along with L&T conducting soil tests at the site. Further, it said that the construction was expected to be completed in the span of 36-40 months.

On August 5, after performing the 'Bhumi Pujan' for the long-cherished Ram Mandir, PM Narendra Modi, addressed the gathering highlighting the 'Ram Mandir dream' fought for centuries. He said that similar to the Independence struggle the Ram Mandir struggle was the efforts of many generations. Calling the Mandir - a change of Ayodhya, he said that today's ceremony will be a 'symbol of resolution of crores of people', chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' - a soft deviation from the usual 'Jai Shri Ram'.

