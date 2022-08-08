All Puducherry Govt Offices, Institutions To Remain Closed For Muharram On August 9

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan announced a holiday for all Puducherry government offices and state-run institutions in the Union Territory on Tuesday on account of Muharram.

The holiday is not, however, covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, according to a press release on Monday.

The release said all offices and institutions would work on August 20 (Saturday) to compensate the holiday declared for Tuesday.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy in his message on the eve of Muharram greeted the people and pointed out that love and affection for fellow human beings should be nurtured and promoted for peace and progress. PTI COR



