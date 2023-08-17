All Schools In J&K To Be ‘disabled Friendly’ By 2024: DSEK

Following the directives of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), School Education Department in Kashmir on Wednesday said that it will make all schools disabled friendly by 2024 and ensure all provisions for specially abled students.

Director of School Education Kashmir (DESK), while referring to the directives of NHRC, asked all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of the region to implement Section 45 of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Section 45 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act states, “All existing public buildings shall be made accessible in accordance with the rules formulated by the central government within a period not exceeding five years from the date of notification of such rules.”

Urging the government and local bodies to draw an action plan in this regard, it further reads, “The appropriate government and the local authorities shall formulate and publish an action plan based on prioritisation for ensuring accessibility in all their buildings and spaces, providing essential services such as all primary health centres, civil hospitals, schools, railway stations and bus stop.”

DSEK has asked for the audit of all schools at the earliest to expedite the process of making all schools accessible for specially abled students.

In the coming days, the Department of School Education will engage a nodal officer to look into the grievances/issues of students and staff with disabilities.

“There will be a help desk at the Chief Education Office level and at the zonal level to minimise the challenges faced by children and staff with disabilities,” reads the order issued by DSEK.

According to the directive, all the government-recognised schools will have to ensure access to school buildings, provision of disabled friendly washrooms, accessible wash stations and provision of low-floor accessible buses in their transport fleet.

“All the websites of the school education department have to be completely disabled friendly as per the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) within five months. The websites on which examination forms are submitted also need be disabled friendly,” the DSEK order further reads.