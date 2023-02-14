All The Times Vadra Congress Has Given Pakistan A Free Pass In Pulwama Terror Attack

Four years ago, India mourned the death of 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama which was termed the deadliest terror attack witnessed in the country to date. Within 12 days of the attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) avenged the terror bid by carrying out a famous aerial assault-- Balakot Air Strike and destroying the Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp.

Congress holds Centre responsible for Pulwama Attack

On one hand, when the Indians lauded the government's airstrike, the Vadra-Congress launched a scathing attack. Not only did they hold the government responsible for the Pulwama attack on the CRPF convoy but also raised questions about the force's action demanding proof of the airstrike. Despite the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claiming responsibility for the attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?' in a bid to attack the Modi government.

Notably, on August 14, 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan conceded that India carried out the Balakot airstrike on Pakistani soil

In 2020, on the first anniversary of the Pulwama attack, Rahul Gandhi asked three questions:- "Who benefitted the most from the attack? 2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack? 3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?"

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

Gandhi was backed by his other party leaders Digvijaya Singh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and many more. . Taking to Twitter to pay his tributes to the Pulwama martyrs on the first anniversary of the heinous attack, Chowdhury stated that the attack is still "haunting us" while adding that "more punishments should be inflicted on the enemies" who orchestrated the attack.

Another Congress leader Digvijaya Singh backed Rahul Gandhi's shocking remarks over the attack and blamed the "government's inability to prevent the attack", despite having knowledge about it. He also alleged that the Centre has not provided any compensation to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers.

Congress questions Balakot Airstrike

The grand old party went on to ask for proof for the 'Balakot strike' which succeeded in the Pulwama attack as a retaliation by the Indian army giving a free pass to Pakistan in Pulwama. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor quoted Pakistan's claim that the Army hit a few trees in Pakistan and that no terrorists were killed in the airstrike on February 26. When asked as to why he was questioning the same, when Pakistan PM Imran Khan had admitted the strike, he denied any knowledge of it.

"They (international media) are saying that at Balakot no terrorists were killed. In the pictures published by international media, it was seen that a few trees were hit. Evidence is not available to us or them, neither the government has it. If the government claims that it was an effective strike which killed many terrorists, they could have shown some evidence supporting the claim. I am hearing for the first time that Imran Khan has admitted that there was massive casualty faced," he said.

Opposition leaders like Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Sam Pitroda questioned the Centre for proof of the IAF airstrike. Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also made a hue and cry over the “ambiguity” of the airstrikes. This had been in the wake of PM Modi's request to not question the credibility of the airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force in Pakistan.