'All Those Who Fought British, Slowly Forgotten': TN Guv On Netaji's Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said after the British left the country, all those who fought against the British were slowly forgotten.

He said, "Unfortunately after the British left, all those who fought the British, not necessarily being a member of the Indian National Congress and not necessarily by non-violent means, were slowly forgotten."

Unfortunately after the British left, all those who fought the British, not necessarily being a member of the Indian National Congress and not necessarily by non-violent means, were slowly forgotten: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi pic.twitter.com/DDcPFBb733 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023



He also claimed that the history has been distorted and the nation is yet to have an authentic history of India's national freedom. "The history has been distorted. India yet to have an authentic history of India's national freedom movement," Ravi said.

The tussle between the ruling DMK and Tamil Nadu Governor

This comes amid the tussle between the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu and Governor R N Ravi after he skipped a few references to the names of Dravidian stalwarts including the late EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and CN Annadurai during an address in the state Assembly.

After which, the DMK delegation led by the Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over the issue at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The memorandum was a detailed letter signed by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Also, DMK leader Sivaji Krishnamurthy made abusive comments against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and said the Governor should have read the speech properly.

PM Modi named 21 Andman and Nicobar islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

PM Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated the model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to be made in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where he also named 21 large islands of the Union Territory after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

(With input from PTI)