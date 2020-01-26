CRPF Women 'Daredevils' Showcase Gravity-defying Bike Stunts At Republic Day Parade

An all-woman bikers contingent of the CRPF named as 'CRPF Women Daredevils' made its debut at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath on Sunday and showcased daredevil stunts. The team displayed its acrobatic skills on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles towards the end of the over 90-minute-long parade. Leading the Daredevils was Inspector Seema Nag, who was seen saluting while standing atop a moving motorcycle.

Daredevils performed gravity-defying stunts

Head Constable Meena Chaudhary displayed the ready position to fire two 9mm pistols in both her hands while balancing herself amazingly on her motorcycle. Thereafter, four daredevils donning the different uniforms worn by the force while balancing themselves on one motorcycle rolled down the Rajpath. The formation was led by Head Constable Katke Lata.

'All Round Defence' formation

Delhi: Asst Sub Inspector Sujata Goswami with five of her teammates speeds down the Rajpath displaying their daring formation, “All Round Defence”. (pic 1)

Following them was the superb daredevilry of the four daredevil women motorcycle riders. In this, three riders aimed their rifles in different directions while riding a solo motorcycle driven by Constable Sonia. It was followed by CRPF Flag March where seven daredevil women riders were seen carrying the flag of CRPF came on Rajpath. This formation was led by Head Constable Pratima Behra.

Twenty-one women on five motorcycles made a human pyramid. Assistant Sub Inspector Anita Kumari VV led this formation.

'This is a proud moment for us'

"We waited so long to be part of Republic Day parade. We all are very excited. Many among us were on leave. We cancelled it due to practice," Sima Nag, Inspector, CRPF had said earlier. Another woman rider of CRPF daredevil, Pratima Behra had told ANI, "This is like dream come true. This is a proud moment for us. I was at home for holidays but when I got to know about this so I called off my holidays and join to practice for the Republic Day parade."

"It is their (women) determination and motivation that they are practising with full josh. They all are very excited and it is a good opportunity for them. They will make us proud," DIG training, CRPF had said.

In New Delhi, the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial near India Gate. Later, India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress was on display at the majestic Rajpath. This year, the chief guest is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

