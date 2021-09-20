All-women Indian Army Officers Summit Mount Manirang In Himachal Pradesh

Five women officers of the Indian Army summited Mount Manirang (6595m) in Himachal Pradesh. Others are inspired by their accomplishment. This was done as part of the Tri-services All Women Mountaineering Expedition.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted about this on their Twitter handle along with pictures of the women officers. People have been appreciating them in the comments of the post. Most are seen writing "Jai Hind" under the post.

A group of women from Indian Army submitted Mount Manirang for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav last month

A month ago as well, a team of women mountaineers, including one from Prayagraj, summited Mount Manirang to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. The Army Adventure Wing organised a Tri-Services all-women mountaineering excursion to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' On August 1, 2021, the team was dispatched. Along with Wing Commander Bhavna, Wing Commander Nirupama, and Wing Commander Lalita, Major Saumya Shukla of the Red Eagle Division was one of the members of the expedition who successfully summited Mount Manirang in Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) on August 15, 2021, reaching a height of 21,625 feet.

Wg Cdr Bhavna Mehra, Lt Col Geetanjali Bhatt, Wg Cdr Nirupama Pandey, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh, Wg Cdr Lalita Mishra, Maj Usha Kumari, Maj Saumya Shukla, Maj Veenu Mor, Maj Rachana Hooda, Lt Cdr Sino Wilson, and Flt Lt Komal Pahuja are the other members Manirang is one of Himachal Pradesh's tallest peaks. It is located on the boundary of the districts of Kinnaur, Lahaul, and Spiti. Manirang Pass, among the high altitude, passes in the Himalayan region of Spiti valley, is still regarded as the most remote and difficult. This pass is thought to be one of the Indian Himalaya's least travelled mountain passes.

What is Mount Manirang's speciality?

Mount Manirang, with an altitude of 6593 meters (21625.04 ft) in Spiti valley's crown jewel. Mountaineers see it as the pinnacle of difficulty. "Mt Manirang is one of the highest peaks of Himachal Pradesh, nestled at the border of Kinnaur & Spiti districts. Close to the peak is the Manirang pass, which was one of the early trade routes between Spiti and Kinnaur before the motorable road was built," the ministry has stated previously.

