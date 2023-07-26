Last Updated:

Allahabad HC Extends Stay On ASI Survey Of Gyanvapi Mosque Premises Till July 27

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended the stay on a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India till Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
The Gyanavapi Mosque (Image: PTI)


The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended the stay on a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India till Thursday (July 27).

After hearing a plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, against the ASI survey, Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday. The court ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till then.

The hearing of the case will resume at 3:30 pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the matter was heard by the court in the morning session and hearing resumed at 4:30 in the evening.

During the hearing in the evening, ASI officials were also called in the court. Arguments in the matter were presented by the mosque management committee and the Hindu side. 

