Allahabad HC Pulls Up Police Over Failure To Submit Report In Kasganj Custodial Death Case

In the Kasganj custodial death case of victim Altaf, the Allahabad High Court has pulled up the Uttar Pradesh Police for failing to submit a status report in the concerned case registered in November 2021. In the petition filed by the victim's father Chand Miyan who is seeking a CBI intervention, the Allahabad HC sought the report of the magisterial inquiry by February 8. In the case at hand, Altaf's body was recovered from jail's premises after being hanged from a three-foot-tall tap.

A division bench comprising Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra and Justice Deepak Verma said, "In case the affidavit which was called for on December 23, 2021, is not available on record by tomorrow (Thursday), this court shall impose a very heavy cost."

In the alleged suicide of the 22-year-old, UP Police submitted that the deceased had taken his own life by hanging himself with a jacket's drawstring from a tap in the lock-up, while his father contends he was murdered. Therefore, the advocate representing Miyan has sought a second post-mortem report and urged the court directed competent authorities to carry out an examination. Further, Advocate Haider said that the FIR appeared to be 'dubious' and manufactured' and sought security for Altaf's family from the Allahabad HC as well.

Kasganj Custodial death case

The victim Altaf was charged with provisions under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage) in connection with the kidnapping of a girl. On December 10, Miyan filed a PIL before the Court seeking a second post-mortem and sought a compensation of Rs 1 crore as the 'state failed to prevent a custodial death of his son'. Subsequently, an FIR was registered against an 'unidentified' police officer under section 302 (murder) of the IPC while the Superintendent of Police has already suspended five police personnel for negligence.

Narrating the sequence of events, Superintendent of Police, Kasganj, Rohan Pramod Botre had said, "One Altaf (of Nagla Syed locality) was called for questioning in Kasganj police station in a case related to IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage) on Tuesday morning. During interrogation, he requested the policemen to go to the washroom and was allowed to use the washroom inside the lockup where he killed himself".

The victim's kin, however, has alleged that he was killed by the policemen.