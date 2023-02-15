Allahabad HC Seeks Reply From Complainant In SP Leader Azam Khan's Transfer Petition

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, while hearing Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan's transfer application, issued a notice to the complainant and sought his reply on the next hearing.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh of Allahabad HC issued the order on a plea filed by SP leader Azam Khan and two others. In the plea, the Samajwadi Party leader demanded that six cases against him be heard by a court in another district, instead of Rampur. Accordingly, the court issued a notice and sought the complainant's reply at the next hearing,

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government filed a counter affidavit on a petition by Azam Khan seeking the quashing of the FIR registered in another case against him. Along with this, the HC also accepted another petition to withdraw the first counter affidavit filed by the government pleader.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in January, the Supreme Court dismissed Khan's plea seeking to transfer certain cases against him from his home state Uttar Pradesh to another state. The top court asked the SP leader to approach the HC concerned and directed that his petition be taken up on an expeditious basis.

Azam Khan disqualified as MLA

Notably, Azam Khan who has been disqualified as an MLA was facing nearly 90 cases including hate speech, corruption and theft. Earlier in October last year, the UP state Assembly Secretariat announced Khan’s disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

Delivering the speech in 2019 at a rally in Rampur, Khan used the words 'criminals' for BJP leaders and also called on the people to take 'intequam' (revenge) against PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. He said the Muslims had suffered a lot during the BJP rule from 2014-2019 and thus made repeated requests to take 'revenge' against PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

A case was filed against Khan in Rampur in April 2019, for allegedly making objectionable comments against the Uttar Pradesh CM and the then District Magistrate of Rampur, Anjaneya Kumar Singh. The case was registered under sections 153a (promoting enmity between two groups), 505-1 (statement conducing to public mischief) of IPC along with sections 125 of the Representation of People Act 1951.

