Allahabad HC Seeks UP Govt's Response On funding Of Religious Institutions By State

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government to file a response in the funding of religious institutions like madrasas recognised and aided by the state. The Allahabad HC also asked the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government if the policy to provide financial aid to such institutions was consistent with the secular scheme of the Constitution of India. As per PTI, the Allahabad High Court was hearing a writ plea filed by Madrasa Anjuman Islamia Faizul Uloom and another.

Justice Ajay Bhanot asked the UP government to file a counter affidavit within a period of four weeks and fixed October 6 as the next date of hearing.

Do Madrasas admit girl students or not? asks the Allahabad HC

The Allahabad HC bench further asked the UP government to state on the record the syllabi/courses, conditions, and standards of recognition including the requirement for playgrounds at the madrasas and all other religious institutions which are recognised or aided by the state government.

The Court also asked whether madrasas that are recognised and aided and if girl students were provided admissions. The state government was also asked to provide details of various other boards of education with institutions imparting theological education of other religious sects.

In its plea, the madrasa recognized by the Madrasa Board sought the creation of additional posts of teachers in view of the increasing number of students.

UP CM Yogi wishes luck to students as school re-open in 6 states

Earlier on Wednesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath put up a Tweet today in Hindi on the reopening of schools. The post he wrote translated to, “Schools that were closed for the last 07 months due to Corona pandemic are starting again today from September 01”. He went on to further write, “Best wishes to all the kids. It is a humble request to all the teachers to take care of all the children. Do your part in ensuring that the Coronavirus protocol is followed in any case”.

The states that have agreed to reopen schools as of today, September 1, are Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, and Telangana.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: ANI/Pixabay)