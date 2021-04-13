Allahabad HC Suggests Complete Lockdown In UP To Contain COVID-19 Spread Amid Rising Cases

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court issued a slew of directions to the Uttar Pradesh government to combat the second wave of COVID-19. At present, there are 81,576 active cases in UP while 6,14,819 patients have been discharged and 9224 fatalities have been recorded. A division bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar expressed concern that the public health system might collapse if the alarming COVID-19 situation is not handled carefully.

Maintaining that night curfew is a very "small step", it stressed the need for restricting public movement for 7-10 days to break the chain of the infection. Most importantly, the HC asked the state government to check the viability of imposing a complete lockdown for two-three weeks in those districts where the novel coronavirus has increased alarmingly. The next date of the hearing will take place on April 19.

Here are the HC's directions:

All public gatherings must be restricted to 50 persons

The government must acquire open spaces in the city areas of the worst-hit districts to set up temporary level 1 hospital in a makeshift structure. The manpower must be arranged on a contract basis immediately

The government must purchase and ensure the supply of BiPAP machine and high-flow cannula mask to all district, level 2 and 3 hospitals of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur

All samples which are collected must be sent to the lab at an interval of every 6 hours so that the RT-PCR report comes within 18 to 24 hours

Proper sanitation of containment zones after every 48 hours

The state government should arrange a testing kit available for the COBAS machine at Motilal Nehru College, Allahabad within 24 hours

The state government must explore the viability of extending the benefits of vaccination to such students

COVID-19 situation in India

At present, there are 12,64,698 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,22,53,697 patients have been discharged besides 1,71,058 fatalities. With a huge spurt in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, many states have imposed a night curfew and imposed restrictions on gatherings. While the vaccination is currently open only for those aged above 45 years, the Centre has taken immediate steps to increase the pace of the drive. For instance, the Drugs Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee, paving way for the approval of COVISHIELD, COVAXIN and Sputnik V.

In an important announcement earlier in the day, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO(Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In place of the local clinical trial requirement, the post-approval bridging clinical trial shall be mandated. Furthermore, the first 100 beneficiaries of such foreign vaccines shall be assessed for 7 days for safety outcomes before it is rolled out for further immunization programme within India.