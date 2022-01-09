Allahabad HC to function in online mode from January 10

Prayagraj, Jan 9 (PTI) Amid a fresh spurt of Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has decided to switch over to the online mode of functioning both at Prayagraj and Lucknow from Monday.

No advocate will be allowed to enter the premises of the high court from January 10 as there will be no physical hearing of cases, it said in a notification.

The notification was issued by Registrar General Ashish Garg on Sunday.

The notification added that the staff of the high court will be present in minimum number from January 10.

From Monday only fresh matters will be listed for hearing except for criminal appeals in which the convict is in custody, it said, adding that applications for suspension of sentence and bail will be listed regularly.

In old cases in which dates were fixed will be adjourned to a specific date for the hearing, the notification added.

Earlier, on January 3, 2022, the high court administration had decided to function in online mode but on the next day shifted to the hybrid mode allowing both virtual and physical modes of hearing. PTI CORR RAJ RAX RAX

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)