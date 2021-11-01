Allahabad University Students Bring Awareness About Eco-friendly Diwali Through Sand Art

Through sand art, students from Allahabad University are raising awareness about an environmentally sustainable Diwali. Various key components of Diwali, such as Rangolis and lamps, are depicted in this sand art, which the artists want people to remember. Green crackers, for example, are a less polluting option recommended by artists.

Prayagraj | With an aim to create awareness for eco-friendly Diwali, people make 'diyas, rangoli' using sand. "It's the festival of lights, should be celebrated with peace & harmony, not crackers. Hence with sand art we're trying to put across the message," said Varsha (31.10) pic.twitter.com/Fh0bMNaLHt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

"Diwali is the festival of lights and should be celebrated with lights, peace and harmony, not crackers that spread pollution. Hence with sand art, we’re trying to put across the message. We hope to see people celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali this year," Varsha, an artist, told news agency ANI.

Awareness about eco-friendly Diwali

Another artist named Ajay said, "We have made sand art based on Diwali. Through this, we are trying to make people aware of the need to celebrate eco-friendly Diwali, like using only green crackers so that we can keep our environment clean. We have also made a rangoli and depicted it as an ancient tradition. People must make it home and not use stickers. Rangoli has its own importance. We have also made diyas."

Hyderabad residents switch to eco-friendly crackers

Many individuals in Hyderabad are switching to green or eco-friendly crackers ahead of Diwali. K Venugopal, General Secretary, Telangana Fireworks Dealers Association, noted, "There's demand for eco-friendly firecrackers this year. As of now, the sale is good and it's expected to improve in the coming days."

Diwali 2021

Diwali is a festival that celebrates the illumination of one's inner self and the removal of all darkness. Indians will celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, on November 4, which will fall on Thursday this year. This holiday is notable for decorating homes with 'diyas' and lights, as well as eating sweets, wearing new outfits, and igniting crackers. It is one of the most important holidays in Hindu culture, and it is observed by Hindus worldwide. Deepawali, which means 'row of lights,' is another name for the festival, which takes place over five days. Diwali is celebrated on the 15th day of the Kartik month, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

