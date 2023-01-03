'Allegations Are Yet To Be Proven': Haryana CM Khattar Lands In Favour Of Sandeep Singh

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, January 3, came out in the favour of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman athletics coach in the state.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "The allegations are mere allegations and they are yet to be proved against Sandeep Singh. The Sports minister has surrendered his portfolio and we have accepted it. We will get to know the truth after an inquiry." Manohar Lal Khattar further stated that he will talk about it after receiving the report of the inquiry.

Haryana minister booked for sexual harassment

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh was booked for sexually harassing a junior athletics coach in the state. The female coach made the allegations on Thursday and a day later she filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police. The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent inquiry. The Chandigarh Police on Saturday said a probe will be conducted to ascertain if the allegation of sexual harassment against the minister is true.

An FIR has been filed against the Sports Minister under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the IPC. The case was registered at Police Station Sector 26 in Chandigarh.