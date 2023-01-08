Alleged Conversion Bid In Pune; Video Shows Grape Juice Being Served As 'blood Of Jesus'

An alleged religious conversion attempt was reported in Pune’s Alandi, where three people were booked after a video went viral on social media. A case was registered after a police complaint was filed in the Sathenagar area.

In the video, people in a house can be seen being spoken to about Christianity. A woman is holding a plate with glasses filled with red liquid. According to the police, it has come to light that this liquid is red grape juice being served as 'blood of Jesus' by the preachers allegedly to convert people.

The alleged conversion bid is said to have taken place on January 1 at around 7 pm. The complaint was filed by a Uddhav Nagnath Kamble. The complaint is against three people, including a person identified as Sudhakar Baburao Suryavanshi.

Video showing attempt to convert

As per the video, which has gone viral, the woman preacher is telling the attendees to consider Jesus as the only God and that they should discard other Gods from their home. She is also seen reading prayers asking others to follow.

The police complaint states the accused, Sudhakar Baburao Suryavanshi, along with two accomplices, were forcing locals to convert in Pune's Sathe Nagar locality. "Cure your illnesses by praying for Christianity, you worship Jesus, your financial and health problems will be removed, you leave Hinduism and convert to Christianity," the police complaint quotes the accused as saying. An investigation is underway.

Image: Republic