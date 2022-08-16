Alleged ISIS Member Mohsin Ahmad Sent To 30 Day Judicial Custody By Court

After getting arrested on August 6 for allegedly raising money from ISIS sympathisers in India and sending it abroad in form of cryptocurrency, Mohsin Ahmad on Tuesday, August 16, was sent to 30 days judicial custody by the Patiala House Court. This comes a week after Ahmad was sent to National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody after his arrest.

On August 7, the NIA informed that Ahmad was arrested for his alleged involvement in both online and offline activities of ISIS. The agency had stated, "Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad."

The agency arrested Ahmad during a search operation conducted at his present residence at Japani Gali, Jogabai Extention, Batla House, New Delhi.

The agency further informed that the funds collected by Ahmad were sent abroad, to Syria and other countries, in the form of cryptocurrency in order to carry out the activities of ISIS. Further investigations are on in the case.

In the month of July, the NIA carried out searches at 13 premises of suspects in six states in connection with activities pertaining to ISIS. The six states where the raids were carried out include Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. A case was registered Suo Moto by NIA on 25 June 2022, under Sections 153A, and 153B of IPC and Sections 153A, and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.