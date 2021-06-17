Alleged Kumbh COVID Test Scam 'from Before I Took Charge; Probe Underway': Uttarakhand CM

As the alleged Mahakumbh COVID-19 testing 'scam' escalates in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday stated that an investigation has been set up by the state government. He added that the truth will be out and assured strict action will be taken against those found guilty. This came after reports of fake COVID-19 testing during Mahakumbh surfaced, in order to meet targets.

"This matter is from the time before I took charge as CM. As soon as I took charge, I ordered an inquiry into it. The probe is underway, strict action will be taken against those found guilty", said CM Rawat.

'FIR against labs from Delhi & Haryana': Uttarakhand govt

On Wednesday, a top Kumbh Mela official from the Uttarakhand government ordered the Haridwar district administration to register an FIR against Delhi and Haryana labs conducted testing at five places in Haridwar during Kumbh Mela. While speaking to ANI, the State government's spox Subodh Uniyal said an order has been issued to file cases against labs from Delhi and Haryana.

"Uttarakhand govt orders Haridwar dist administration to register FIR in COVID testing scam during Mahakumbh. Order issued to file a case against labs from Delhi and Haryana, which conducted testing at 5 places in Haridwar during Kumbh Mela", Uniyal told ANI.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Kumbh, Arun Singh Sengar, on Tuesday said that the state government has taken cognizance of the matter that wrong data was entered. He claimed that the probe has started and action will be taken against people if the investigation reveals that the data submitted was inaccurate.

A three-member inquiry committee to investigate the labs has been formed by the Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar and the committee will submit the investigation report to the District Magistrate in 15 days.

The Uttarakhand government on June 11, ordered an inquiry against all the private labs doing rapid antigen tests after disparity was reported in COVID-19 testing data during Mahakumbh. In order to conduct COVID-19 tests during Mahakumbh, the state government had hired private labs.

Maha Kumbh 2021 & COVID spread

In April, over 2600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. Many people who took part in the last two royal baths (Shahi Snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID norms like wearing face masks and social distancing as they crowded to take a dip in the river. With over 200 seers tested COVID positive and many Akhada chiefs succumbing to COVID, PM Modi appealed to saints to cut short Kumbh Mela to aid in the country's battle against COVID-19.

(Image Credits: PTI/@TIRATHSRAWAT-TWITTER)