Alliance Air Flight Takes Off Without Engine Cowl In Mumbai; DGCA Initiates Probe

An Alliance Air ATR flight flew off without the cowling cover on the engine from Mumbai airport but fortunately safely landed at the Bhuj Airport on Wednesday. Reportedly, the cover of the engine or cowl had fallen off from the plane during the takeoff and the Mumbai Air Traffic Controller took notice of it only after the flight had already taken off the runway. As per reports, the flight took off from Mumbai at 6:30 am.

"Alliance Air was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj, but the aircraft engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover," ANI reported.

"It was reported by Mumbai ATC that Engine Cowling has been found on runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM which was operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight," Mumbai airport official told soon Iafter the cowl was found on the runway.

DGCA initiates probe in detachment of Flight's engine cover

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took cognizance of the matter and have ordered an inquiry into the incident that had put the safety of the passengers in the jeopardy. Besides, the airline has also issued a thorough investigation and regretted the ‘unfortunate incident.’

"The Alliance Air in a statement said, "While we follow laid down policies/procedures as per the regulatory authorities and have strict checks in place - both pre and post-flight operations in order to ensure complete safety of our passengers & crew, we regret the unfortunate incident."

The airline has also taken "strict note" of the occurrence, according to the statement, and has launched a full inquiry. The Mumbai Air Traffic Controller (ATC) reported the problem shortly after the airplane took off from Mumbai. It's worth noting that the cowl, or removable cover, shields the engine from foreign particles while also regulating temperature and reducing drag. "We have taken strict note of the incident and a thorough investigation has been initiated. The findings of the same shall be shared with the regulatory authorities and we shall ensure that all required corrective actions are put in place," the statement said.



(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI