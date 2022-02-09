Last Updated:

Alliance Air Flight's Engine Cowl Detaches During Take-off From Mumbai; Probe Initiated

An Alliance Air ATR flight landed safely in Bhuj with a section of its engine exposed after its cowl fell off in Mumbai during take-off. Read on

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
Alliance Air

IMAGE: ANI/PTI


An Alliance Air ATR flight landed safely in Bhuj with a section of its engine exposed after its cowl fell off during take-off in Mumbai. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has currently initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain why the removable outer covering of the ATR aircraft detached while it was on the runway. As per reports, the flight took off from Mumbai at 6:30 am on Wednesday.

"Alliance Air was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj, why the aircraft engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover," ANI reported, quoting a Mumbai airport source.

To note, the cowl or the removable cover protects the engine from foreign particles and is also used to maintain temperature and reduce drag. The issue was brought to notice by the on-duty Mumbai Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after the ATR craft took flight. "It was reported by Mumbai ATC that engine cowling has been found on runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BON which was operating 91-625 Bombay to Bhuj," the airport official told ANI. Fortunately, the flight "landed safely" at Bhuj airport "without further damage," said Arun Kumar, DGCI.

Probe initiated into the detachment of the engine cowling

Meanwhile, a probe has been initiated to determine the potential cause that led to the detachment of the engine cover. The four-year-old aircraft is currently stationed at the Bhuj airport. Meanwhile, air safety expert, Captain Amit Singh suggested that the incident could be due to a lack of adequate attention to properly fixing the cover.

"An incident like this could happen if the latches of the cowling are not secured properly after maintenance activity. The aircraft technician or engineer must have removed the cowling to carry out maintenance or repair. It wasn't detected during the walkaround inspection by pilots as well," he said adding, "the crew is also expected to ensure the engine cowl is fitted properly before the flight commences."

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)

Tags: Alliance Air, ATR aircraft, Bhuj
First Published:
