Alliance Air Foreign Pilot Detained By IAF Personnel For Taking Videos, Pics In Rajasthan

Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel detained a foreign pilot associated with Alliance Air for a few hours at Rajasthan's Uttarlai Air Force Station for taking pictures and videos at the airport’s restricted area.

Alliance Air in a statement said, "The pilot has been de-rostered."

The statement further said, "We would like to reiterate that Alliance Air as an airline adheres to the procedures/policies. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our esteemed guests on board."

On January 9, a charter flight from Delhi to Uttarlai Air Force Station was functioned by Alliance Air. Right after landing, the pilot started taking a lot of pictures and recording videos, following which he was detained by IAF. A complaint has been filed by IAF with Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

(With input from ANI)