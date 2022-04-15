Alliance Air No Longer Air India Subsidiary; To Be Operated As GOI Business Unit

Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India and it will now be operated as an independent business unit under the Government of India, the company announced on Friday. The move came into effect on Friday and after the recent disinvestment of Air India, as per the statement. The tickets will from now be sold under the Alliance Air banner. The announcement comes less than three months after Tata Group took control of Air India from the Centre.

"Alliance Air, from 15th April 2022 will no longer be part of Air India after its disinvestment and will be run as an independent Business Unit under Government of India," the official statement released by Alliance Air read "Going forward with absolute efficiency, Alliance Air will now sell its tickets under Alliance Air banner," said Vineet Sood, CEO, Alliance Air

The announcement was also posted on Twitter by Air India. The airline further noted that bookings of passengers who hold tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with 9 or a 3-digit flight number starting with 91 belong to Alliance Air. The helpline numbers for the same have also been provided by Air India on Twitter.

"Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with 9 or 3-digit flight number starting with 91 may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air. Bookings/queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15th April, 2022," Air India said

Tata Group takes over Air India

In a landmark development that took place on October 8, 2021, the Centre had sold Air India to a subsidiary of the Tata Group, Talace Private Limited, for Rs 18,000 crore. This took place following a competitive bidding process. It was learned that about Rs 2,700 crores will be paid to the government and the rest will be Air India's debt that the new entity will take.

With ANI inputs