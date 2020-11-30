Alliance Air saves 4 lives by delaying Jaipur-Delhi flight to wait for retrieved organs

In order to save the lives of four people, Air India's subsidiary Alliance Air delayed its Jaipur-Delhi flight by 30 minutes on Saturday in order to wait for doctors who were transporting retrieved organs. Air India informed that a team of doctors and paramedics who were transporting harvested organs donated by a woman on an urgent basis to Delhi. Organ harvesting surgery being a complicated one took time as the healthcare staff had to retrieve both lungs, liver and a kidney to save the lives of four people in Delhi.

Jaipur-Delhi flight delayed to save lives

Alliance Air said that the passengers 'waited patiently' for the organs to arrive at the airport after they were informed of the reason behind the delay by the pilot and the crew members of the airline. The Air India subsidiary also informed that this was a 'collaborated effort' of Rajasthan CM's office along with State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, Air India & Air Alliance as well as CISF and Jaipur airport authorities who made everything possible to save four lives. Air Alliance further added that the ground staff of the airline rushed the team of doctors and paramedics along with the retrieved organs through the security check as soon as they arrived at the airport.

Alliance Air said, "The retrieved organs consisted of two lungs, one liver, and one kidney and were urgently needed in Delhi to save four lives. Collaborated efforts of Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), Air India, Alliance Air, Central Industrial Security Force, and Jaipur airport authorities for this humanitarian cause helped in saving four lives. The organ harvesting surgery performed at a private hospital in Jaipur was complicated and involved retrieving lungs, kidney, and liver and the procedure took time."

"Upon arriving at the airport, the retrieved organs were rushed through the security check-in by Alliance Air ground staff. The flight then took off at 9:28 pm with the harvested organs," said the Air India subsidiary.

Speaking further about the incident, CEO of Alliance Air Harpreet A De Singh expressed his joy and said, "I look forward to leading Alliance Air and take it to greater glory and enhanced regional connectivity, through safe and efficient operations, passionate hard work, clear focus, meeting the goals of the business and corporate social responsibility through a true "alliance" of hearts and divine energy with teamwork and faith in God."

(With inputs from ANI)