Alliance Air commences daily flight operations on KalaburagiI-Bengaluru- Mysuru routes on Friday. Alliance Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of India's flagship carrier Air India. As a tradition, the flight was given a water cannon salute soon after it landed at Kalaburagi Airport. The flight arrived over one hour behind schedule. Director of Kalaburagi Airport Gyaneshwar has said that there is immense potential to develop Kalaburagi Airport.