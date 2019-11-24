'Alliance With Small Enemy Shiv Sena Okay, Not Big Enemy BJP': NCP's Bihar Chief Quits

Pulling a huge shocker in Maharashtra politics, Ajit Pawar on Saturday essentially went rogue when he reached out to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the Raj Bhawan early morning and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra pledging NCP's support to the BJP government led by Fadnavis. Ripples from that event seem to have reached Bihar as NCP state President Anwarul Haq quit the party on Sunday. "Now there is no morality left in the NCP, therefore it is not possible to remain in this party," he said while speaking to media in Katihar in the morning.

Read: NCP supporters raise anti-Ajit Pawar slogans

"Forming an alliance with the small enemy Shiv Sena was still acceptable but with the big enemy BJP is not at all acceptable," he added.

Ajit Pawar gone rogue

Distancing itself from Ajit Pawar's move to support the BJP in government formation, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday evening replaced Ajit Pawar as the NCP legislative party leader with Jayant Patil. This came after NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, sources also revealed that 50 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar, while 7 MLAs in the Ajit Pawar camp are believed to have changed their stance.The government has yet to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly.

Read: Sena mouthpiece Saamana terms Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar deal- 'Farji-cal' Strike on Maharashtra

SC hearing

Hearing the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. The top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

Read: Ajit Pawar confirms stand by changing Twitter bio; maintains he's an NCP neta

Read: RESOUNDING: BJP workers welcome returning CM Devendra Fadnavis with victory slogans

(With Agency Inputs)