Allocation Of Remdesivir Made Upto May 23 To Ensure Adequate Availability: Sadananda Gowda

As the demand for Remdesivir is getting higher in various parts of the country every day, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced that the allocation of Remdesivir has been made up to May 23, ensuring its adequate availability.

The Union Minister took to Twitter and announced, "Our Central Government led by Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi has distributed 23 lakh Vials of Remdesivir injections for use in various states from May 17 to May 23 and the State has provided 4.25 lakh Vials. Since April 21, 76 lakh Vials of Remdesivir has been distributed and the state share is 10 lakh."

'Increase Has Been Made In Production': Gowda

"Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in various states and UT's and to ensure its adequate availability substantial increase has been made in overall production and allocation," he added.

Along with his tweet, Gowda also shared a letter written to all States by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which read," In continuation of the allocation plan of Remdesivir drug for the period 21st April to 16th May 2021 communicated by D.O of even number issued on May 7, 2021, an updated allocation plan valid for a period of 21st April to 23rd May 2021 is prepared jointly by Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

The letter added, "The allotment is made for the States/UTs, and it is the State Governments and UTs that have to monitor and manage proper distribution within the State/ UT, covering both government hospitals as well as private hospitals. A well-publicized arrangement may be put in place for the public In the State to know whom/how to approach in case of need of this drug."

"State Governments/UTs are advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies Immediately if they have not already done so. for the quantity that they want to purchase out of the allocation for the State /UT as per supply plan in close coordination with the liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channels In the state may also be ensured," the letter further mentioned.