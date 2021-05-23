'Allopathy Doctors Too Hurt Ayurveda', Says Baba Ramdev; Withdraws Controversial Remark

After receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Baba Ramdev on Sunday withdrew his comments against allopathy. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Patanjali co-founder and Yoga guru acknowledged the letter sent by Harsh Vardhan and asserted that he wants to put an end to the entire controversy by withdrawing his comment, which had sparked rage amongst doctors fighting COVID-19. He also attached a letter addressed to Harsh Vardhan, in which he talked about the bias Ayurveda has always been subjected to, with the aforementioned Tweet.

Ramdev writes back to Harsh Vardhan; withdraws comment against allopathy

Right at the beginning of the letter, Baba Ramdev highlighted that he or his institution is not against allopathy. "In saving lives of people with normal treatment as well as surgery, we believe that allopathy has developed over the years, and provided service to mankind," he said while highlighting that the quote which he has been seen reading in the viral video was not his words but the words comprising a forwarded WhatsApp message. He added, "Still if someone's feeling has been hurt because of that, I regret it."

He further went on to say that the highlighting of the flaws in the allopathy system should in no way be considered as an attack on the system, and definitely not as an attack on science. Suggesting that everyone should self analyze statements and keep calm, he said, "In a similar fashion, many doctors have called Ayurveda, Yoga as 'pseudo science' and have disrespected, and hurt the feelings of many. This should also be avoided." Moving on to compare the two different mediums of treatment, the yoga guru said, "If allopathy has found the treatment of diseases like Polio and Tuberculosis, Ayurveda has given the formula to keep lingering diseases like Blood pressure, sugar, thyroid, fatty liver, under control.

He went on, "Even in the times of Corona, though we respect and appreciate the selfless service provided by doctors to save the lives of crores of people across India, we would like to highlight that even we have saved the lives of many, and even that should also be respected. "

He ended the letter saying that he would continue to save lives of people suffering from COVID, and other diseases and strive to make this country disease-free in the future.

Harsh Vardhan writes a strong-worded letter to Baba Ramdev

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr. Harshvardhan had written a letter to Baba Ramdev. In the 2-page letter to Baba Ramdev on Sunday, Harsh Vardhan had written, "Your comment on allopathic medication and doctors has hurt the people of the country. With your remark, you haven't just disrespected COVID warriors but also deeply hurt the sentiments of people. The clarification issued by you yesterday is not sufficient. When several allopathy doctors have saved crores of lives during the COVID pandemic, for you to see that lakhs have died due to allopathic medication is extremely unfortunate. We should not forget that the battle against the pandemic can only be won if we all come together."

Lauding the role of doctors and nurses in keeping the death rate due to COVID in India at 1.13% and a higher recovery rate, Harsh Vardhan had said that Baba Ramdev's comments not only question the caliber of doctors but also their intentions, which is not right. "You are a public figure whose comments hold value. You should make comments on any issue with respect to the time and situation. To call the current methods of treatment a 'tamasha' does not only cast aspersions on the ability of doctors but also their intentions, which is not right. Your comment can prove to break the confidence of doctors and weaken our battle against the pandemic," he had written.

What did Baba Ramdev say about allopathy?

In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Baba Ramdev is allegedly heard saying 'allopathy ek aisi stupid aur dilwaliya science hai' ('Allopathy is a stupid & ... science'). In a press release, IMA claimed that Baba Ramdev had called doctors 'murderers' in front of the Health Minister in the pretext of the 'release of his wonder drugs' and accused the yoga guru of misleading the public by making baseless accusations to sell his 'unapproved & illegal drugs'. Hours after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) sought action against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for his remark on allopathy, Patanjali Yogipeeth and its MD Acharya Balkrishna issued a statement claiming that the 'truncated' video being referenced was totally out of context.

Issuing a statement on Saturday, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali claimed that the yoga guru was reading out a WhatsApp forward message received by him & others participating in the private event. Further, Patanjali's statement said that yoga guru Baba Ramdev had no ill-will against modern science & practitioners of modern medicine and maintained that what was being attributed to the former was false and nugatory. The statement said that Baba Ramdev believed allopathy as a 'progressive science' and that the combination of allopathy, Ayurveda, and yoga would be beneficial for all amid the battle against COVID.

