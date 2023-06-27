Allow Liquor Bottles On KSRTC Buses: Ex-Servicemen Association

In a bizarre request, the Karnataka Ex-Servicemen's Association submitted a memorandum to the Gadag Deputy Commissioner, demanding that liquor bottles purchased from the Army be allowed to be transported in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses.

The memorandum, accessed by Republic, read, "We demanded that liquor bottles provided by the canteen stores department to soldiers and ex-servicemen in the country should be allowed to be transported in KSRTC buses. Liquor bottles are being issued to soldiers at discounted rates only at Army canteens across the country. The bottles issued have been transported on buses for a long time. However, recently, some conductors have not allowed the bottles to be carried."

Rajanna, an ex-serviceman speaking to Republic, said, "We carried liquor bottles when we arrived from Kashmir and Kanyakumari. We obtained the official bill issued at the canteen and travelled by bus, train, and aeroplane. None of the soldiers have violated the law, and we are extremely disciplined. We have taken this for our personal consumption at our residences, and we don't consume it on the buses that we travel in."

Reason for the bizarre request

Recently, a soldier and his family members were asked to deboard a bus after their bags were checked. They were taking military liquor bottles purchased from the CSD canteen in Hubballi to Gadag City in a bus. Members of the soldier's family were also removed from the bus in the middle of the journey, saying that liquor bottles would not be allowed on buses. "As a result, all the soldiers came together to demand justice," the ex-servicemen said. Now, they have requested that liquor bottles be allowed to be transported.

Government guidelines on the matter

Speaking to Republic Divisional Controller of KSRTC, Seenaiah said, "According to a government circular, there is a rule that no person will be allowed to transport liquor or ferry passengers who have consumed alcohol in buses. If liquor is transported on KSRTC buses, a case will be registered against the conductor. Therefore, the conductor has not allowed families of ex-servicemen who were transporting liquor bottles."

The letter submitted to the Gadag DC also mentions that an amendment should be made to allow the KSRTC corporation to send liquor bottles to soldiers.