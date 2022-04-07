Allow Telecast Of 'Gurbani' At Golden Temple On Other Communication Platforms, Mann Urges SGPC

Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday urged the SGPC to allow the telecast of "Gurbani" at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms and said his government is ready to provide all possible help and bear its expenditure.

Mann said his state government is ready to install advanced broadcast or communication technologies at the Golden Temple for the telecast.

Currently, "Gurbani" is being telecast by a private TV channel.

"The Punjab government can provide all possible help in disseminating the 'sarb sanji Gurbani' across the globe with an aim to spread the universal message of 'sarbat da bhala' (welfare of all)," said Mann in an official release while making the request to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). This endeavour will go a long way in offering an opportunity to the "sangat" (Sikh community) to listen to the blissful "Gurbani" besides having a glimpse of "Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib", he said.

In a video message, Mann said it is the need of the hour to propagate the message of "Gurbani" in every nook and corner of the world.

"We will provide the latest infrastructure/technology in this regard at Sri Darbar Sahib, including latest cameras and broadcasting equipment, to relay the Gurbani Kirtan through other digital platforms like YouTube, mobile apps, religious channels or any other channel which intends to telecast the same instead of relaying it only from one medium so as to enhance its reach across the world," the chief minister said.

He said the Punjab government is ready to bear the expenditure for it. PTI CHS SUN RDK RDK

