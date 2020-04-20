Centre Questions Kerala Govt; Says Its Covid Relaxations Diluted MHA's Lockdown Guidelines

A number of activities from Monday will resume in at least seven of Kerala's 14 districts after they showed a steady decline in the number of Coronavirus cases. However, according to ANI sources, the Government of India has said to the state government that in its order circulated which contained the revised guidelines for lockdown measures, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has allowed the opening of activities which are prohibited in the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on April 15.

'Violation of MHA order dated 15th April'

Sources added that the GoI in its message to Kerala government said, "The additional activities allowed by Kerala Government, includes the opening of local workshops, Barbershops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in the cities/ towns for shorter distance etc and this amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by MHA and violation of MHA order dated 15th April issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005."

Kerala eases lockdown; allows activities to resume

The Kerala government announced the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Green and Orange-B zones, allowing private vehicles movement in an odd-even basis and dine-in services at hotels from Monday, police chief Loknath Behera said on Sunday. "Vehicles with odd numbers will be permitted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those with even numbers will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays."Earlier, the Left government had colour-coded 14 districts of the state into four zones-- Red, Green, Orange-A and Orange-B, for containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerala on Sunday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of affected to 401 while the health department announced that 13 people were cured.

Meanwhile, 1,553 new cases and 36 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country which takes India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 17,265 which includes 14,175 active cases. 2,546 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths have occurred due to COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its latest update.

