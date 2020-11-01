Almost 110 Million Samples Tested For COVID Till October 31 In India; 1 Million A Day Now

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced that the total number of COVID-19 samples tested across the country up to October 31, is 109,887,303. This Coronavirus testing tally includes 1,091,239 samples tested on Saturday. This comes just days after India achieved the milestone of conducting a total of 10 crore COVID-19 tests till October 22.

Coronavirus in India

As on November 1, India has a total of 8,134,082 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of which 570,458 cases are currently active. So far, a total of 7,491,513 people have recovered from coronavirus. The COVID-19 death toll across the country stands at 122,111. In the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 46,964 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The total number of recoveries has crossed 74-lakh mark with over 55,000 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours. For the third consecutive day, the active caseload remains below 6 lakhs in India. The country has recorded only 6.97% active cases as on date while 91.54% people have recovered. Karnataka and Maharashtra have the maximum number of single-day recoveries across the country with over 8,000 recoveries followed by Kerala with over 7,000 recoveries. About 79% of the total new COVID-19 recoveries have been concentrated in just 10 states and UTs and at the same time 78% of the new cases are also being reported by 10 States and UTs.

The COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped below 1.5% which means that death per million is at low as 88 deaths per million in India. India has the lowest COVID-19 fatality rate with just 551 COVID related deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The daily coronavirus death rate is on a steady decline. According to the Union Health Ministry, 23 States and UTs have recorder a lower case fatality rate than the national average. Of the total deaths, 65% have been recorded only in 5 States while Maharashtra has the maximum number of deaths and contributes over 36% to the total deaths across the country. Six States and UTs have recorded cumulative deaths below 100, eight have registered less than 1000 deaths and 16 have recorded deaths below 10,000. Moreover, with the Centre-led strategy of 'test-trace-track-treat' COVID-19 management has improved in the country.

