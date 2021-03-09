Almost 200 Crude Bombs Found In Bengal's South 24 Parganas Before Polls; Police Probing

Ahead of the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled to take place from March 27, around 200 crude bombs were shockingly recovered from Bhangar constituency's Tarahediya Village of South 24 Parganas district. The Kashipur police received some information from their sources and reached the spot where they recovered crude bombs in large quantities. The police have initiated an investigation.

ECI increases Security

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to beef up security in Kolkata and neighbouring districts of North and South 24 Parganas, considering them the most sensitive areas. The ECI has also decided to withdraw a section of the personnel of the Central Armed Police Force (CPAF) from other districts and deploy them in the city and the two districts. 18 companies of CAPF have been allotted for both South and North 24 Parganas districts. Ahead of polls, the security personnel are now engaged in area domination and confidence-building exercises.

Political violence continues in Bengal

As the political battle in the poll-bound state of West Bengal intensifies, the increasing instances of political violence have been reported time and again. A 32-year-old BJP worker named Sanjay Das was shot in the Haringhata area of the state's Nadia district on Saturday midnight. During a patrol, the police personnel found the injured, near a tea stall at Kapileshwar Santoshpur and admitted him to a hospital, said the SP of Ranaghat Police District, VSR Ananthnag. Before that, a Trinamool minister faced a bomb attack at a railway station, which is currently being probed.

EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates

In the upcoming Bengal elections, Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term whereas BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly. Congress and the Left have stitched an alliance for the polls. The Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for West Bengal and elections will be conducted in eight phases. The counting of votes for the polls will take place on May 2.

West Bengal (8-phase election)- 294 seats (68-SC, 16-ST)- 1,01,916 polling stations

Assembly term ending on June 1