Almost 500 New Covid Cases In HP, Record One-day Spike In Several Weeks

Himachal Pradesh saw its biggest single-day jump in the infection in the last several weeks on Thursday, recording 498 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the state's virus count to 2,30,285, a health official said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 3,863 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the state on Thursday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 1,655 from 1,216 on Wednesday, the official said.

Sixty more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,24,738, he said.

