'Almost 85% Decline in Daily COVID-19 Cases': MoHFW Shares Novovax Production Details

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday conducted a media briefing to evaluate the present COVID situation in the country and spoke about the role of the Delta variant in the second wave of COVID-19. It informed that the Delta variant played a major role in the second wave and it has been around since March. An additional mutation of this variant, known as Delta Plus, has been detected and submitted to the global data system as well, the variant was seen in Europe in March and was brought into the public domain on June 13, noted the Health Ministry.

Noting the havoc created by the second wave of COVID-19, the Ministry informed 11.62% of COVID cases were seen in the below 20 years age group during the 2nd wave which was 11.31% during the first wave. Drawing a comparison between the first and the second wave's impact on children the Ministry noted, between the age group of 1-10 years, 3.28% of children contracted COVID-19 infection in the first wave while 3.05% during the second wave, and 8.03% got infected in 11-20 years of age group in the first wave and 8.5% in the second wave.

The Health ministry then briefed about the present scenario and stated that less than one lakh cases are being reported in the country on a daily basis and there are 27 states that are recording less than 1,000 cases and 20 states and UTs where active COVID cases are less than 5,000, so it is fair to note that there is an overall decline in the cases. The active caseload in the country is presently 9 lakh and the recovered number of cases have reported positive progress with a rate of 95.6%. There is an almost 85% decline in daily cases since the highest reported peak, after 75 days, thus indicating an overall decline in infection rate, mentioned the Ministry.

The Ministry also informed about India's procurement of Novavax Vaccines which has shown promising results. It informed that data available in the public domain states the vaccine to be very safe and highly effective. Novavax vaccines will be produced in India and clinical trials for the same are being conducted and are in an advanced stage of completion, added Health Ministry.

India completed the benchmark of 26 crores vaccination on Tuesday, June 15, informed the Health Ministry. It added, over 1.05 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are presently available with states and union territories while over 47,43,580 doses are in the pipeline and will reach the states and UTs within the next three days. It asked to prioritize hygiene and abide by COVID appropriate behavior including wearing masks and social distancing along with avoiding travel as much as possible since vaccination is an additional tool in the fight against coronavirus. The ministry said that virus transmission is low at the moment in the country, however, the local administration needs to contain cluster cases. The ministry requested everyone to be aware and active about the prevailing situation without creating an atmosphere of fear.

Image Source- PIB