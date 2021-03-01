Already Done?: Nurse Sister Niveda Who Administered PM Modi Vaccine Reveals What He Said

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, the nurse who administered it to him, Sister Niveda from Puducherry, has shared her experience.

She was quoted by DD News saying, "I was called here to vaccinate, and after arriving here in the hospital, I got know that I am going to vaccinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I felt good after meeting and speaking to him. Sir (PM Modi) has been vaccinated with Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN first dose."'

She added, "After the vaccination, he asked us how are we and where we come from, and right after receiving the dose he said, 'Oh, its already done? Didn't realize'. "

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive begins

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

On January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for its restricted use in an emergency situation. Covaxin is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India, the second is Serum Institute of India's Covishield. The interim results of the clinical trials indicated that the Indian COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine. US-based biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen Inc has also sealed an agreement with Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Covaxin for the United States' market.

