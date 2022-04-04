Already In Jail, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Arrested By ED In Bribery Case

Troubles seem to be mounting for Sukesh Chandrashekhar as on the orders of a Delhi court the conman was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, April 4. Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Central agency and will remain in their custody till April 11 for further questioning. Chandrashekhar's arrest is over his contradictory statements in relation to the 'two-leaves' symbol bribery case.

The case pertains to the 2017 election, in which Chandrasekar had reportedly conspired with TTV Dhinakaran and others to bribe Election Commission officials to get the two leaves symbol for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam faction. The conman had, as per reports, told Dhinakaran that Rs 50 crore will be used to bribe and influence Election Commission officials to get the symbol for AIADMK.

Contradictions in Sukesh Chandrashekhar's statements

"It is stated that in his previous statement, the accused disclosed that he received only an amount of Rs 2 crore from the accused TTV Dhinakaran, out of the total amount of Rs 50 crore, whereas in the statement dated 01.04.2022 of the accused recorded recently, he disclosed that the amount received by him was Rs 10 crore. The channel through which this amount is claimed to have been received is also different from the one which he had stated in his previous statement," the order copy read.

"It is also stated in the application that earlier an amount of Rs 1.92 crore was identified, out of above amount of Rs 2 crore received by the accused and even an amount of Rs 1.42 crore was seized from the hotel room of the accused," the order copy further read, adding that the court is of the opinion that remanding the accused in custody is essential for his detailed interrogation and investigation of the case.

The development comes at a time when Chandrashekhar is already in jail. Chandrashekhar was arrested in August last year for carrying out a Rs 200 crore con. In the chargesheet filed by the ED thereafter, he along with his wife Leena Maria Paul and 12 others were named for duping one Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy, Malvinder Mohan Singh.

The conman was in news for giving expensive gifts worth crores to actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Three more actors — Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhavi Kapoor — were also approached by Sukesh.