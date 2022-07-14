Alt News Co-founder Zubair Moves SC Seeking To Quash All 6 FIRs Filed By UP Police

After Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair was sent to judicial custody for 14 days again, he has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court, demanding the cancellation of 6 FIRs registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh police. The constitutionality of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to investigate Zubair's case has also been challenged.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police formed an SIT to probe 6 cases lodged against Zubair - two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, and Muzaffarnagar. While the SIT is headed by Inspector General (Prisons) Preetinder Singh, IG Amit Verma will be its member.

Earlier in the day, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days yet again, this time by a court in Hathras. This was in connection with two cases registered against him in the district for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. On July 11 as well, Zubair was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Mohammadi Sessions court in Lakhimpur Kheri.

On Wednesday, the SC bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna extended Zubair's bail in the Sitapur case till September 7 as the UP government sought time to file a reply to his plea seeking the quashing of the FIR.

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair case

On June 27, Zubair was taken into custody by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. As per co-founder Pratik Sinha, Zubair was summoned by the police in a 2020 case in which he was already granted protection by the Delhi High Court.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar on June 20. It was over a 2018 tweet of Zubair with a picture having the caption 'Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel. After 2014: Hanuman Hotel'.

The FIR noted, "These words and the picture found to be used by Muhammad Zubair against a particular religious community and are highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite a feeling of hatred amongst people which can be detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity in the society."

Zubair was booked under Sections 153A and 295 of the Indian Penal Code.