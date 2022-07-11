Alt News Co-founder Zubair Sent To 14 Days Of Judicial Custody By Lakhimpur Kheri Court

In a major development, Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by the Mohammadi Sessions court in Lakhimpur Kheri on July 11. Earlier, a fresh warrant was issued for Zubair in a case that was filed in September 2021. The case was filed by an employee of a news channel for a fact-check tweet. It is important to mention that Mohammad Zubair is locked up in Sitapur jail and had appeared before the Mohammadi Sessions court through video conferencing.

Sections 153B (asserts, counsels, advises, propagates or publishes that any class of persons by reason of their being members of any religious, racial, language or regional group or caste or community be denied, or deprived of their rights as citizens of India), 505(1)(B) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) were added to the FIR against Zubair.

On July 4, a court in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh had sent Zubair to 14 days of judicial custody. This was in relation to a case that was opened on June 1 at the Khairabad Police Station following a complaint by Bhagwan Sharan, the district president of the Hindu Sher Sena, Sitapur. In a tweet, Sharan accused Zubair of labelling Yati Narasinghanand, Bajrang Muni, and Anand Swaroop as "hate mongers." Zubair was charged with violating Section 67 of the IT Act and Section 295A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious act designed to incite religious sentiments).

Mohammed Zubair's arrest

On June 27, Mohammed Zubair was taken into custody by the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. As per co-founder Pratik Sinha, Zubair was summoned by the police in a 2020 case in which he was already granted protection by the Delhi High Court. However, he was informed of Zubair's arrest in another FIR for which no notice was given. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar on June 20.

Image: ANI