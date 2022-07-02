AltNews Co-founder Mohammed Zubair's Bail Plea Rejected; Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody

Delhi's Patiala Court rejected the bail plea of Mohammed Zubair on Saturday. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria of the Delhi Court sent the Alt News co-founder to 14-day judicial custody, after the expiry of his four-day police custody. The fact-checker was arrested in the case related to the 2018 tweet, for allegedly 'hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity in society.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava appearing for the agency had informed that charges under Section 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 35 of Foreign Contribution Regulations Act have been added against Zubair. He alleged that the AltNews co-founder received donations from Pakistan and Syria and thus the matter requires investigation.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, denied the allegations stating that the alleged funds were received by the company and 'not Zubair in his individual capacity'.

Mohammed Zubair case

In the filed FIR against Zubair, on the complaint of another Twitter handle with respect to the 2018 Tweet, Zubair was booked under section 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

The AltNews co-founder was arrested on June 20, after which, the police claimed that the fact-checker was evasive during interrogation, and accused him of not providing the necessary technical equipment for the purpose of the investigation. It was also alleged that he had formatted his phone before being taken into custody.

Thereafter, while in custody, he was flown to Bengaluru by the Delhi police as a part of the investigation. In the Karnataka capital, the police took Zubair to his residence, and a search was conducted for the phone/ laptop that the AltNews co-founder had used to post the 'objectionable tweet'.