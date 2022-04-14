AlUmar-Mujahideen Founder Released During 1999 Flight Hijack Declared Terrorist By MHA

On Wednesday, India notified AlUmar-Mujahideen founder Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar was one of the released terrorists in exchange for the hostages, in the 1999 Indian Airlines Flight (IC-814) hijack.

Through a gazette notification issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement, mentioning that Zargar is a “threat to peace, not only to India but across the world, with his contacts and proximity to radical terrorist groups like the AlQaeda and Jaish-Mohammed”. The ministry designated Zargar as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

“Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar was one of the released terrorists in the year 1999, Indian Airlines Flight hijacking crisis, in exchange of the hostages of Indian Airlines Flight IC-814. He has been involved in various terror crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, planning and execution of terrorist attacks and terror funding,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

'Zargar fueling terrorism in J&K from Pakistan'

According to the notification issued by the MHA, Zargar alias Latram, 52, a resident of Gani Mohalla in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, has been executing a campaign from Pakistan to fuel terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The notification also speaks about the crimes committed by the Zargar including murder, attempt to murder, and kidnapping.

The notification also mentions that Zargar’s terrorist outfit AlUmar-Mujahideen is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967” to notify Zargar as a terrorist, the MHA notification read.

1999 Indian Airlines flight hijack

Indian Airlines flight 814 was travelling from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on 24 December 1999 when it was hijacked and flown to several locations before landing in Afghanistan's Kandahar. The motive of the Talibani hijackers was to secure the release of terrorists held in prison in India. Subsequently, the Indian government released Maulana Masood Azhar, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar and Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in exchange for the hostages.