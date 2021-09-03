ALVL Foundation Sets Up HBOT, DR Centre At Siachen Hospital To Improve Diagnostic Facility

Soldiers deployed at the Siachen Glacier which is located at an altitude of about 18,000 - 20,000 ft, is the world’s highest battlefield. These regions are highly prone to high altitude maladies like High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) and High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE) as well as cold injuries like frostbite and chill blain. To improve the diagnostic and management facilities, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Centre and Digital Radiology (DR) Centre were inaugurated.

To improve diagnostic & mngmnt facilities of #HighAltitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) & High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE) & cold injuries, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) & Digital Radiography (DR) inaugurated by (Hony) Brig Dr Arvind Lal at 403 Field Hospital (#Siachen)@DIPR_Leh pic.twitter.com/r70cAgVZW3 — PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) August 26, 2021

At the 403 Field Hospital, popularly known as Siachen Hospital, Arvind Lal Vandana Lal Foundation (ALVL) has set up the HBOT and DR Centre, to better equip the hospital in treating limb- and life-threatening conditions that are caused due to Hypoxia and Hypothermia. Apart from the troops deployed, the hospital also treats local civilians, tourists, and ex-servicemen.

Speaking at the inauguration, Managing Trustee of ALVL Foundation and Executive Chairman, Dr Lal said, “Our soldiers deployed at Siachen are at high risk of high-altitude illnesses, like Acute Mountain Sickness, High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE), High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE), Chilblains and Frostbite. In 2019 only, 62 soldiers suffered from Frostbite".

Dr Lal added, "Siachen Hospital is the first point of care for such injuries and illnesses. Therefore, we decided to fulfill this long-standing need of the hospital by establishing the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Centre & Digital Radiography Centre. It is our tribute to the Indian Army serving at the highest battlefield of the world".

About HBOT

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is the medical use of oxygen at an ambient pressure higher than the atmospheric pressure. It is used to speed up the healing of tissues that are starved for oxygen. HBOT is delivered in a highly specialized Chamber known as the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chamber. The timely use of HBOT in high altitude and cold-related injuries and conditions can be ‘limb and life-saving’.

ALVL Foundation

ALVL Foundation is a philanthropic initiative by (Hony) Brig Dr Arvind Lal and Dr Vandana Lal. The foundation is aimed at improving healthcare in remote and rural areas. It is also an active member in working with the Uttarakhand Government to develop demonstration models of ‘Smart Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs)’ and to facilitate primary healthcare for all in the country.

(Image: TWITTER)