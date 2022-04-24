Alwar Demolition: Affected People Form 'Sangharsh Committee' To Seek Redressal For Losses

The demolition drives carried out in Rajasthan's Alwar district have brought a slew of miseries of all kinds for many people including the locals in the area. It has not just targeted temples but also left uncountable people homeless further also impacting their livelihoods.

This came after several temples, houses, and shops were demolished on Sunday as well as on Monday in Rajgarh town in Alwar district, Rajasthan. The demolitions were notably described as a part of an anti-encroachment drive by the administration for widening a road in the town. However, the affected families who continue to seek help and compensation from the administration have formed a 'Sangharsh Committee' through which they will be seeking redressal of their grievances.

As a part of the committee's appeal, it states that the victims whose houses were damaged should be compensated while the temples should be also reconstructed. Apart from that, the committee also demanded the concerned officials be punished accordingly.

Some of the locals also spoke to Republic and shared their ordeal after their houses were taken down by JCBs. Many were also angry over receiving no help from the administration despite having all the relevant official documents.

Congress-BJP trading charges over demolition drives

On the other hand, demolition drives have led to a political face-off between the BJP and the Congress where both parties continue to accuse each other. While BJP state president Satish Poonia has accused the grand old party of leading the demolition, the Congress continues to maintain its stance alleging that the demolitions were carried out by the Rajgarh municipality board which is headed by the BJP.

Cowshed demolished in Alwar

Following the demolition drive in Rajasthan's Alwar, the city authorities have now got their hands on a cowshed that was demolished on Saturday leaving hundreds of cows abandoned. Bulldozers were used by the forest department authorities to run on the cowshed located in Alwar's Kathumar.

The administration also did not make any provisions for shifting the cows after the shed was destroyed. Notably, the move came as a part of "illegal encroachment" as stated by the authorities.

Image: ANI