Alwar Demolition: BJP Claims Local MLA Warned Bulldozing If 34 Councillors Didn't Join Him

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajasthan MLA Rajendra Rathore on Friday lashed out at the Congress administration in Rajasthan over the demolition of a 300-year-old Hindu temple in Alwar district in the name of development. Speaking to Republic TV, Rajendra Rathore claimed that a local MLA had threatened 34 councillors to join him, warning that if not, he will continue 'bulldozing' the properties.

Rajendra Rathore said, "In the name of growth, they have demolished a 300-year-old temple. The matter of temple vandalism in Churu, Sujangard was not even settled, but the Ashok Gehlot-led government has broken a temple in Alwar. The local MLA had warned that if 34 councillors won't join him, he will continue with bulldozing the properties."

"We have constituted a fact-finding team to investigate the matter. After a local MLA's son got a clean chit by the police in a rape case, the MLA after coming into power, started demolishing temples," he added.

Earlier in the day, during a press briefing, the BJP leader had said, "In every bad situation, the Opposition blames BJP. Even after the violence that took place in Karauli, they blamed BJP President and still mock Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The matter of demolition of a temple in Sujangard was not even settled, but the Ashok Gehlot-led government has demolished a temple in Alwar. They bulldozed a 300-year-old temple in front of everyone."

"Earlier, Nagarpalika approved a plan that a road will be made 30-feet and not 60-feet. In the entire proposal, there was no mention of the temple will be forcefully demolished. In the plan of growth, if any religious centre comes than that centre should be replaced with all rituals and customs. But no such opportunity was provided to us as they continue to demolish the temple without any prior notice," he added.

Alwar temple demolition

A 300-year-old temple was demolished in Rajgarh of Rajasthan's Alwar district. Reportedly, sculptures were busted by bulldozers and a 300-year-old Shivling was broken by a drill. The locals in the area have alleged that the temple was demolished on the pretext of development.

On the other hand, a video of Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena has come to the fore in which he is allegedly seen saying that the bulldozer would not have there been a Congress board in the area.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal violence broke out between two communities after a motorbike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly met with stone-pelting as they passed through a market. According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the bike rally when they were passing by the Muslim-dominated area. Incidents of arson and vandalism were also reported.

Similar incidents have been reported during religious processions in various states such as Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Karnataka's Hubli, Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, and Maharashtra's Mumbai, Rajasthan's Karauli, Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Numerous videos of mobs pelting stones and using rods and lathis during the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions have been accessed by Republic TV.